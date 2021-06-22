AXPR Price Hits $0.0111 (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, AXPR has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar. One AXPR coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $3.10 million and $39,696.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00051428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.37 or 0.00626342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00076378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000274 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

