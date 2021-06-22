Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Sells $190,647.21 in Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 37,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $190,647.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,126.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ayro stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 1,163,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,006. The stock has a market cap of $169.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03. Ayro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 650.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYRO. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ayro by 310.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 61,854 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ayro during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ayro by 291.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 64,022 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ayro during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ayro during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

