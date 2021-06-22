B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Shares Up 13.4%

B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY)’s share price shot up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 5,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 16,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.77.

B2W – Companhia Digital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTOOY)

B2W – Companhia Digital engages in the e-commerce business through a digital platform in Brazil. The company is involved in the e-commerce and marketplace business through the Americanas.com, Submarino, SouBarato, and Shoptime brands through various distribution channels, such as Internet, telesales, catalogs, TV, and kiosk; and consumer credit activities through Submarino Finance and Digital Finance, as well as payments, credit, and financial businesses through Ame.

