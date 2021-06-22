Baader Bank Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.40 Price Target

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s previous close.

CEC1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.28 ($6.22).

ETR CEC1 remained flat at $€5.05 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and a P/E ratio of 12.41. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

