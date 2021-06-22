Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Waters worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Waters by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,680,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $342.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.11. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $348.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

