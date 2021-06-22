Ball (NYSE:BLL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. Ball has a 12-month low of $67.10 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Ball by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $19,548,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,377,000 after buying an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

