Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of Bio-Techne worth $26,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.36.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,362. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $440.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.76. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $453.82.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

