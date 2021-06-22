Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,853,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $234,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,818,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

