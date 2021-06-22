Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,627,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $217,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $138,670,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 550,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 103,199 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 570,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 489,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TME shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

Shares of TME opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

