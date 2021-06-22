Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 247,984 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 247,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Atlassian worth $220,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,441,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 922.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, First Growth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

TEAM stock opened at $267.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.34. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $268.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

