Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 40,907 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $230,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 258,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,198 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 114,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $139.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $93.87 and a 52-week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

