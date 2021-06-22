Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of CBRE Group worth $216,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 436,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 75,382 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.92. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.