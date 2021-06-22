Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 100.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.80% of SelectQuote worth $230,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $23,790,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 194.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,714,000 after purchasing an additional 754,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 199.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 912,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $728,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $591,300 in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.70.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

