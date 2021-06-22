Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $215.58 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Keysight Technologies worth $215,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $149.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.90. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

