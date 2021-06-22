Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $219.66 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of TransDigm Group worth $219,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $670.93 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $679.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

