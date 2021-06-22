Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $236.52 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of Delta Air Lines worth $236,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,096,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,627,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,556,000 after purchasing an additional 92,436 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,230,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

