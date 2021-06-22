Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $250.88 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of AutoZone worth $250,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,415.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,448.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,081.54 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.