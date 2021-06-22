Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $255.51 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of State Street worth $255,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in State Street by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in State Street by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in State Street by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Shares of STT stock opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

