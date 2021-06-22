Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 10,793 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,904,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of Dollar Tree worth $217,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 408,652 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 43,004 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 65,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

