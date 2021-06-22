Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.34% of Kohl’s worth $220,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

NYSE:KSS opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

