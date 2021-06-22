Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $251,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after acquiring an additional 875,180 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $142.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.09.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

