Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 106,210 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,359,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of CrowdStrike worth $248,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.88.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,752 shares of company stock worth $27,436,177 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $237.68 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.11 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

