Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,117,672 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of DocuSign worth $231,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after buying an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,542,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,539,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $270.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of -250.02, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.63 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

