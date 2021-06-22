Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,456 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Cintas worth $247,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cintas by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $362.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $254.07 and a twelve month high of $369.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

