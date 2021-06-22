Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 290,377 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of D.R. Horton worth $232,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,742,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after buying an additional 456,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after buying an additional 448,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

