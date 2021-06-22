Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 300,838 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,613,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.18% of People’s United Financial worth $243,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $12,418,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.23. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.