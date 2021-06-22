Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,262 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Verisk Analytics worth $225,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $295,450,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,044 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,315,000 after acquiring an additional 733,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,079,000 after acquiring an additional 616,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $174.91 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.