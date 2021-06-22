Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 98,031 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.44% of Campbell Soup worth $219,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

CPB opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

