Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of United Rentals worth $256,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in United Rentals by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $299.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.10 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.77.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

