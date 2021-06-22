Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.15

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and traded as low as $27.45. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 33,811 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $218.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.