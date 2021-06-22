Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of RBGLY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. 154,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,773. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

