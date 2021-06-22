Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.

BNED opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $603,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,081,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,095.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

