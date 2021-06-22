Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.
BNED opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $10.19.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
