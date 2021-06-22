Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 243.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 234,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $725,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 41.2% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,453.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,310.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.