Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2,325.00 and last traded at $2,325.00. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,260.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,286.35.

About Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.