Barry M. Monheit Sells 10,000 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,534,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,459. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 41,420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 251,672 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.