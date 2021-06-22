Barry M. Monheit Sells 10,000 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,534,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,459. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 41,420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 251,672 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
About Smith & Wesson Brands
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
