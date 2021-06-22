BASIC Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, BASIC has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $19.10 million and $485,949.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.66 or 0.00643992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00078027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038629 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

