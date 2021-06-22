Basid Coin (BASID) Hits Market Cap of $60.97 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $60.97 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00020500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.29 or 0.00644385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00077406 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00038190 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 594,936,585 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.