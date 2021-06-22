BCE (TSE:BCE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$61.29. BCE shares last traded at C$61.22, with a volume of 3,317,399 shares trading hands.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The firm has a market cap of C$55.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.51.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 123.99%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

