BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $473.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000274 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00099592 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

