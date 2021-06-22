Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 31,957 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,704,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $203.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.78. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

