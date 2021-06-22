Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 146,413 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,323. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $199.47 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.41.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

