Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $27,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.98. 36,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,571,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $325.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

