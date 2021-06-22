Becker Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 1.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of McKesson worth $28,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in McKesson by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCK traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $188.11. 654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.64. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.