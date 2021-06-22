Becker Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its position in Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. XXEC Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $8,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.58. The stock had a trading volume of 27,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538,880. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

