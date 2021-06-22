Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $36.79 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.7% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,801,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after acquiring an additional 653,581 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,984. The stock has a market cap of $383.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.12. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $118.02 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,303,651 shares of company stock worth $2,426,595,808. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

