Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $40.82 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 30,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.70. 17,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,708. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

