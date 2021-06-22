Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,642 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 342,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,776,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in CVS Health by 568.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 90,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 76,646 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.76. 10,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,020,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

