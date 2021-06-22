Beefy.Finance Trading 27.1% Lower This Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $80.76 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,121.61 or 0.03437240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00033092 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00185109 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00031936 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001543 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

