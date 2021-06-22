Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,243. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

