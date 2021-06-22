Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0739 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Beldex has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0739 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $72.47 million and approximately $155,736.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

